Passed away peacefully at his home, RR 1, Elmira, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the age of 85. Husband of the late Velina (Martin) Martin (2004). Father of Mary and David Weber of Floradale, Eileen and Amsey Shantz of St. Jacobs, Ornan and Miriam Martin of Elmira, Verna and Amsey Martin of Elmira, Naomi and Eli Martin of West Montrose, Lena Martin at home, Ellen and Eli Brubacher of West Montrose, and Edna Martin at home. Survived by 50 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Almeda (Mrs. Alvin) Martin. He was predeceased by his parents Levi and Selina (Horst) Martin, a grandson, brothers Alvin and Ammon (Lovina) Martin, and sister Melinda (Henry) Metzger. Visitation took place on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at the home, 2974 Northfield Dr. E., RR 1, Elmira. A family service will be held at the home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9 a.m. then to Elmira Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 6, 2020