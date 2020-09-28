RUTHARDT, Siegfried Karl. Peacefully passed away in his sleep after complications relating to kidney failure at Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Irma (nee Gr?f) Ruthardt. Dear father of Claus Ruthardt (Sheila) and Christina De Winter. Cherished grandfather of Nicole Ruthardt, Nicholas Ruthardt, Daniella De Winter and Alexander De Winter. Survived by his sister Rosa Posul. Predeceased by his parents Karl and Hedwig (nee Preisser) Ruthardt and his brother Manfred Ruthardt. Siegfried was an employee of Engel Canada for over 25 years. Private funeral services will be held. In memory of Siegfried and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
, HopeSpring or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.