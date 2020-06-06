Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020, in his 97th year. Siegfried is predeceased by his wife Maria Luise and survived by children Joachim (Leona) of Kemptville, Henry (Pat) of Guelph, Andrea (Mark) of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Hubert (Cheryl) of Leamington, Martin (Paula) of Guelph, Barb (Scott) of Guelph and Rolf (Jennifer) of Guelph. Missing their Opa are Karl, Jade, Sarah, Rebecca, Amanda, Christine, Wesley, Karli, Terry (predeceased), RJ, Catie, Cole, Grace, Claire and Fred. Great grandchildren Zakary, Nellie, Natasha, Georgia, Hayden, Colton and Bodie. Due to current limitations a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Siegfried's notice. Memorial donations to Siegfried's favourite restaurant, Sunset Villa's Restaurant (The Danish Place) "Go Fund Me" or The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 6, 2020.