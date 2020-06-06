Siegfried Paul DETER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Siegfried's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020, in his 97th year. Siegfried is predeceased by his wife Maria Luise and survived by children Joachim (Leona) of Kemptville, Henry (Pat) of Guelph, Andrea (Mark) of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Hubert (Cheryl) of Leamington, Martin (Paula) of Guelph, Barb (Scott) of Guelph and Rolf (Jennifer) of Guelph. Missing their Opa are Karl, Jade, Sarah, Rebecca, Amanda, Christine, Wesley, Karli, Terry (predeceased), RJ, Catie, Cole, Grace, Claire and Fred. Great grandchildren Zakary, Nellie, Natasha, Georgia, Hayden, Colton and Bodie. Due to current limitations a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Siegfried's notice. Memorial donations to Siegfried's favourite restaurant, Sunset Villa's Restaurant (The Danish Place) "Go Fund Me" or The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved