Siegfried Petereit
Passed away suddenly, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Elizabeth for 32 years. Loving dad to Michael and stepdad to Connie Palenik (Dave) and Karen Milla-Thompson (Ron). Cherished Opa to Rheah and Ethan Petereit, Justin and Stephen (Beth) Palenik, Cameron Milla (Madison) and great-Opa to Brooker Palenik. Dear brother to Susanna, Hanna and Horst (Evelyn) and brother-in-law to Susie. Fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by brother, Hans, sister, Rosemarie and brothers-in-law. Private cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may join Siegfried's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Interment at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Siegfried's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 7, 2020.
