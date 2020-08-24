Passed away at home on the morning of August 21, 2020 with his wife of 64 years Waltraud by his side at the age of 90. Loving father of Peter of Waterloo and Karen of Switzerland. Beloved Opa of Peter Jr. and his partner Jill with their children James, Daniel and Milo as well as Stephanie Woods (nee Schoepke) and her husband Ricky and their children Leah and Jake. Siegfried worked as an electrician in Kitchener for over 50 years and founded his own company Breslau Electric Ltd in 1970. He is survived by many relatives in Germany and Switzerland. Siegfried has left us a wonderful legacy in his work ethic and love of life. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Siegfried's memorial.