Passed away at home on the morning of August 21, 2020 with his wife of 64 years Waltraud by his side at the age of 90. Loving father of Peter of Waterloo and Karen of Switzerland. Beloved Opa of Peter Jr. and his partner Jill with their children James, Daniel and Milo as well as Stephanie Woods (nee Schoepke) and her husband Ricky and their children Leah and Jake. Siegfried worked as an electrician in Kitchener for over 50 years and founded his own company Breslau Electric Ltd in 1970. He is survived by many relatives in Germany and Switzerland. Siegfried has left us a wonderful legacy in his work ethic and love of life. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Siegfried's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
