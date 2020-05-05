SILVESTRO Salvatore
1932-01-01 - 2020-05-03
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SILVESTRO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Salvatore Silvestro at peopleCare A.R. Goudie at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Yolanda (nee Lieto) for over 60 years. Loving father of Stella (Bruce) Breen, Angela (the late Armando) Cicchinelli, Salvatore Jr. (Connie) Silvestro, Vittoria (Troy) Potter, Benito (Natasha) Silvestro and the late Michael Silvestro. Proud Nonno of 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dear brother of George (Concetta) Silvestro and Teresa (Michele) Giovanazzo. Predeceased by his siblings Frank Silvestro, Domenico Silvestro, Benito Silvestro, Nunzia Zito, Vittoria Avenozo and Concetta Fazari. Salvatore was born in St. George, Calabria, Italy to Michele and Maria Stella Silvestro. In 1952, he immigrated to Canada and married the love of his life, Yolanda in 1955. Many thanks and much appreciation to the nurses, support workers and staff at A.R. Goudie for their kindness, compassion and respectful care for our father. Respecting social distancing protocols and to keep our family safe, Salvatore's funeral is private. Extended family and friends are invited to view Salvatore's service via live stream on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 1pm at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Salvatore's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved