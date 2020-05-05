It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Salvatore Silvestro at peopleCare A.R. Goudie at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Yolanda (nee Lieto) for over 60 years. Loving father of Stella (Bruce) Breen, Angela (the late Armando) Cicchinelli, Salvatore Jr. (Connie) Silvestro, Vittoria (Troy) Potter, Benito (Natasha) Silvestro and the late Michael Silvestro. Proud Nonno of 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dear brother of George (Concetta) Silvestro and Teresa (Michele) Giovanazzo. Predeceased by his siblings Frank Silvestro, Domenico Silvestro, Benito Silvestro, Nunzia Zito, Vittoria Avenozo and Concetta Fazari. Salvatore was born in St. George, Calabria, Italy to Michele and Maria Stella Silvestro. In 1952, he immigrated to Canada and married the love of his life, Yolanda in 1955. Many thanks and much appreciation to the nurses, support workers and staff at A.R. Goudie for their kindness, compassion and respectful care for our father. Respecting social distancing protocols and to keep our family safe, Salvatore's funeral is private. Extended family and friends are invited to view Salvatore's service via live stream on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 1pm at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Salvatore's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 5, 2020.