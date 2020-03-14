|
Passed away at The Village of University Gates, Waterloo, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 98 years with family at his side. Simion was born in a Suciul De Sus in Romania in 1921. When he was 14 years old, after he finished the 8th grade he went to work in Bucuresti. A WW II veteran, Simion was a sergeant in the Romanian Army. After the war, he met his beloved, Dimitra, in 1947 they were happily married 72 years. Dear father of Tanase (Doina) and Rodica (Neculai). Loved grandfather of Bogdan (Andreea), Roxana (Scott), and Radu (Jaquelin), and great grandfather of Isabela, Olivia, and Sebastian. Simion and Dumitra immigrated to Canada in 2000 to reside with their daughter and family. Simion's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900), on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. John The Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 2150 Bleams Rd., Kitchener, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., with Fr. John Maerean officiating. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Family kindly requesting any memorial contributions sent to St. John The Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 2150 Bleams Rd., Kitchener, ON N2E 3Y1. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020