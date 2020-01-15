|
|
Passed in his sleep on January 11, 2020 in Kitchener, ON. Born in Windsor, ON, November 10, 1952 to father, (predeceased) Ilija Labus (Jovanka) and mother, Annette Ladouceur. Loving father to Tara-Kimberley, Steven-Michael, (Casey Diehl). Adored brother of Marija Bibic (Nikica). Uncle to Branko, Marianne and Nikola. Forever missed by grandsons Liam and Lachlan.Lovingly remembered by the Oberle family: Kelly-Sue, Mom O (Elizabeth), Michael and Connie, Jay, Rachel, Barrett, and Tom, Judy, Dave, Aryn, Adam and John, Kevin and Bonnie who shared over 40 years of life's moments with him. Simo (Sam), loved so much in life. If you were ever cooked a meal by him, you remember. Fishing expeditions were filled with laughter and very few fish. He built so many things, was so creative and inventive. He played and coached many sports, but golf, baseball and football were his favourites. But most of all he loved his family and friends. So many rich and passionate stories surround his life. We invite friends and family to share their memories and say a fond "until we meet again" on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Erb and Good Family Funeral Home 171 King St S, Waterloo, ON, N2J 1P7.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 15, 2020