Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Simo LABUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simo (Sam) LABUS


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed in his sleep on January 11, 2020 in Kitchener, ON. Born in Windsor, ON, November 10, 1952 to father, (predeceased) Ilija Labus (Jovanka) and mother, Annette Ladouceur. Loving father to Tara-Kimberley, Steven-Michael, (Casey Diehl). Adored brother of Marija Bibic (Nikica). Uncle to Branko, Marianne and Nikola. Forever missed by grandsons Liam and Lachlan.Lovingly remembered by the Oberle family: Kelly-Sue, Mom O (Elizabeth), Michael and Connie, Jay, Rachel, Barrett, and Tom, Judy, Dave, Aryn, Adam and John, Kevin and Bonnie who shared over 40 years of life's moments with him. Simo (Sam), loved so much in life. If you were ever cooked a meal by him, you remember. Fishing expeditions were filled with laughter and very few fish. He built so many things, was so creative and inventive. He played and coached many sports, but golf, baseball and football were his favourites. But most of all he loved his family and friends. So many rich and passionate stories surround his life. We invite friends and family to share their memories and say a fond "until we meet again" on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Erb and Good Family Funeral Home 171 King St S, Waterloo, ON, N2J 1P7.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Simo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -