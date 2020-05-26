Simon Brittain
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Simon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With deep sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of Simon Brittain at age 58. He was born September 9, 1961 in Toronto, Ontario and passed quickly due to a heart condition on May 19, 2020. Simon was a loving dad to Allie Brittain (Alex Gilbert) and Zack Brittain (Michelle Jones), cherished grandfather to Meyer, beloved son of Julie Brittain, and dear big brother to Melisa Brittain and Leslie Colson. He was predeceased by his father, John Brittain (1938-2015). Simon will be sorely missed by his immediate family and by his many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, who will remember him for his kind heart and fun-loving spirit. Simon was an avid golfer, sports fan and music lover who enjoyed travelling, a cold beer with friends, and a good cigar. We will miss his booming laugh and his quick sense of humour. He was loved very much, and we will miss him deeply. Simon's remains have been cremated, and he will be buried in the family plot at Pine Hills Cemetery in Scarborough, Ontario. His family will celebrate his life privately. As expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region: https://www.thefoodbank.ca/donate/. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Simon's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved