With deep sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of Simon Brittain at age 58. He was born September 9, 1961 in Toronto, Ontario and passed quickly due to a heart condition on May 19, 2020. Simon was a loving dad to Allie Brittain (Alex Gilbert) and Zack Brittain (Michelle Jones), cherished grandfather to Meyer, beloved son of Julie Brittain, and dear big brother to Melisa Brittain and Leslie Colson. He was predeceased by his father, John Brittain (1938-2015). Simon will be sorely missed by his immediate family and by his many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, who will remember him for his kind heart and fun-loving spirit. Simon was an avid golfer, sports fan and music lover who enjoyed travelling, a cold beer with friends, and a good cigar. We will miss his booming laugh and his quick sense of humour. He was loved very much, and we will miss him deeply. Simon's remains have been cremated, and he will be buried in the family plot at Pine Hills Cemetery in Scarborough, Ontario. His family will celebrate his life privately. As expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region: https://www.thefoodbank.ca/donate/. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Simon's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 26, 2020.