Sina Maitz-Paulsen
1936 - 2020
1936-2020 Passed away peacefully on Saturday June 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 84. Sina was the loving mother of Gary Maitz and his wife Cheryl of Ottawa and Sandy MacLeod and her husband Ken of Kitchener. Dear Grandmother to Natalya (George), Lauryn (Abdi) and Eric. Sina will also be remembered by her family in Germany. Predeceased by her first husband Josef Maitz , their daughter Alice Maitz in childhood and her second husband Bertram Paulsen. Family would like to thank the staff of Westmount Nursing Home and St. Mary's Hospital for the care that Sina received. A private family graveside service will be held for Sina at Riverside Cemetery in Toronto. Cremation has already taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N, Waterloo (across from Home Depot). In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 11, 2020.
