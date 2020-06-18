Passed away on June 15, 2020 at Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care in Kitchener at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Ron for 67 years. Loving mother of Cheryl and Alan, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Sonia emigrated to Canada with her two young children in May of 1957 to join her husband who had arrived earlier in February. As a qualified bookkeeper, she had set up and managed three offices in newly formed companies during her working career. The Moir family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Dr. Carothers (the resident physician) plus all management and staff from the LTC for the extraordinary care and comfort they provided for our Sonia during her courageous battle with Dementia. She will be missed. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 18, 2020.