Sonja went softly into that good night on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of Brian. Loving mother of Stephen Lagueux and Sharlene Cobain (Chris). Proud Oma of Magnus and Maisie. Loving daughter of Trudy Rugelis and the late Gerhard Funk. Dear sister of Michael Rugelis (Virginia) and step-sister of Deborah Thompson. Sadly missed by her nieces Serena and Tiffany. She will be fondly remembered by her many family, friends and business associates. Special thanks to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital for your compassionate care. Sonja's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Please note that masks must be worn when in the funeral home and if you wish to attend, you must RSVP your attendance. This can be done through the Henry Walser website. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Sonja's memorial, and to register your attendance.