Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie ORSAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie ORSAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophie ORSAN Obituary
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 11, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late John Orsan (2003). Loving mom to John (Isolde) Orsan, Nick (Sandi) Orsan, James (Sandy) Orsan and Norma Switzer. Cherished grandma to nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A heartfelt thank-you to all the staff and care givers at Lanark Heights for their wonderful care of Sophie. Sophie's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Prayers will be held at 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church 56 Duke St. W. Kitchener. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to the Schwaben Club 1668 King St. E., Kitchener following the burial for a time of lunch and fellowship. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Children's Wish Foundation (Kitchener) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Sophie's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -