Passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 11, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late John Orsan (2003). Loving mom to John (Isolde) Orsan, Nick (Sandi) Orsan, James (Sandy) Orsan and Norma Switzer. Cherished grandma to nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A heartfelt thank-you to all the staff and care givers at Lanark Heights for their wonderful care of Sophie. Sophie's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Prayers will be held at 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church 56 Duke St. W. Kitchener. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to the Schwaben Club 1668 King St. E., Kitchener following the burial for a time of lunch and fellowship. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Children's Wish Foundation (Kitchener) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Sophie's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 13, 2020