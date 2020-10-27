1/1
Jean Leona (Sreenan) O'BRIEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Kitchener on Saturday October 24, 2020, at the age of 95. Cherished mother of Michael and Naomi O'Brien, Garrick and Susan O'Brien, Nancy and Murray Woolner, Deborah and Ron Rausch, Suzanne and Tom Morton, Catherine and Stephen Abbs, Colleen and Ross Palmer, Timothy and Grethel O'Brien, and Tracey and Alan MacLeod. Dear grandma of Melanie, Amy, Jennifer, Robert, Rebecca, Mark, Jay, Jacqueline, Meaghan, Nikki, Michael, Rachel, Jeannie, Natalie, Jay, Sydney, Kathleen and a much-loved great grandma of 21. Aunt Jean was a favourite to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Arthur and Annie (Plante) Sreenan, and siblings Russell, Gerald, Cecelia, Theresa, Viola, Louise, Kenneth, Verna, Charles, Monica, Shirley, Patricia. Jean was a strong woman of Catholic faith. Her relationship with God guided her through her journey and was the foundation of how she lived. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. As the heart and soul of her family, she has left behind an incredible legacy. She will be dearly missed by all, though we know the memory of her will live on. A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Joseph ON, on Thursday, October 29th at 11 AM. Cremation to follow with interment at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, at a later date. Though the Funeral Mass is private, the family invites you to join with them from the comfort of your home. Stream the Mass live by visiting www.facebook.com/haskettfh. The family would like to thank the wonderful, compassionate and dedicated staff at The Village of Winston Park Eby LTC for their care of our Mother. In memory of Jean, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Sisters of the Precious Blood would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be forwarded through www.haskettfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved