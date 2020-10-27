Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Kitchener on Saturday October 24, 2020, at the age of 95. Cherished mother of Michael and Naomi O'Brien, Garrick and Susan O'Brien, Nancy and Murray Woolner, Deborah and Ron Rausch, Suzanne and Tom Morton, Catherine and Stephen Abbs, Colleen and Ross Palmer, Timothy and Grethel O'Brien, and Tracey and Alan MacLeod. Dear grandma of Melanie, Amy, Jennifer, Robert, Rebecca, Mark, Jay, Jacqueline, Meaghan, Nikki, Michael, Rachel, Jeannie, Natalie, Jay, Sydney, Kathleen and a much-loved great grandma of 21. Aunt Jean was a favourite to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Arthur and Annie (Plante) Sreenan, and siblings Russell, Gerald, Cecelia, Theresa, Viola, Louise, Kenneth, Verna, Charles, Monica, Shirley, Patricia. Jean was a strong woman of Catholic faith. Her relationship with God guided her through her journey and was the foundation of how she lived. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. As the heart and soul of her family, she has left behind an incredible legacy. She will be dearly missed by all, though we know the memory of her will live on. A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Joseph ON, on Thursday, October 29th at 11 AM. Cremation to follow with interment at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, at a later date. Though the Funeral Mass is private, the family invites you to join with them from the comfort of your home. Stream the Mass live by visiting www.facebook.com/haskettfh
. The family would like to thank the wonderful, compassionate and dedicated staff at The Village of Winston Park Eby LTC for their care of our Mother. In memory of Jean, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Sisters of the Precious Blood would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be forwarded through www.haskettfh.com
.