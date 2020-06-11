Stan BUTLER
Passed away peacefully at Hilltop Manor on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 90 years of age. Predeceased by his wife Gertie, daughter Linda (Bob), and sisters Rose, Margaret and Helen. Lovingly missed by his son Ed (Pat); his grandchildren Rick, Lori, David, and Robert; his sisters Jean and Mary; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A private family burial has been held. The family would like to extend a special thankyou to the staff at Hilltop Manor. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Saint Luke's Church Foundation.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 11, 2020.
