Stan MACIACZYK

Peacefully, at Beechwood Manor, Waterloo on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 72. Born in Germany to Polish parents Ludwik and Mary Maciaczyk, Stan was raised in Schumacher, Ontario. He worked many years at Schneiders in Kitchener. Stan enjoyed playing baseball, golfing, and attending the Kitchener Rangers games. Stan was predeceased by his wife Cathy in 2013 and is survived by his brothers Marty (Edith) of Kitchener, Peter (Hester) of P.E.I., and sister Sophie Parsons of London, Ontario. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service according to Stan's wishes.



