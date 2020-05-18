Stanislaus (Stan) Baszynski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanislaus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stan was born on April 29, 1949 in Koersel, Belgium and passed away in his home on May 11, 2020. Stan is survived by his son (Shawn) with 4 grandsons (Zachary, Quinton, Aiden and Bryce) and daughter (Tania) with 3 granddaughters (Jordyn, Chelsea and Kayla). Stan was a dear brother to his 2 sisters Theresa Tercer and Cecylia Hardy plus many nieces and nephews. Stan was predeceased by Bronislawa Baszynski (mother) and Jan Baszynski (father). Stan enjoyed fishing while on his boat, being outdoors (hunting) and playing billiards in his free time. He loved his grandchildren very much. As an expression of sympathy, your donations made in Stan's memory to the "Heart and Stroke Foundation" in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated. We will love and miss you forever. A celebration of life will be held at Arrowlake Provincial Park, date and time tbd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved