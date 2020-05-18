Stan was born on April 29, 1949 in Koersel, Belgium and passed away in his home on May 11, 2020. Stan is survived by his son (Shawn) with 4 grandsons (Zachary, Quinton, Aiden and Bryce) and daughter (Tania) with 3 granddaughters (Jordyn, Chelsea and Kayla). Stan was a dear brother to his 2 sisters Theresa Tercer and Cecylia Hardy plus many nieces and nephews. Stan was predeceased by Bronislawa Baszynski (mother) and Jan Baszynski (father). Stan enjoyed fishing while on his boat, being outdoors (hunting) and playing billiards in his free time. He loved his grandchildren very much. As an expression of sympathy, your donations made in Stan's memory to the "Heart and Stroke Foundation" in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated. We will love and miss you forever. A celebration of life will be held at Arrowlake Provincial Park, date and time tbd.



