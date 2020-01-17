Home

More Obituaries for STANLEY SEIDL
STANLEY J. SEIDL

THANK YOU TO THE STAFF OF SUNBEAM CENTRE IN MEMORY OF STANLEY J. SEIDL AUGUST 7, 1971 - JANUARY 17, 2019 In memory of our son, Stanley, we extend our sincere thanks to SUNBEAM Staff, both past and present, for the excellent medical, overall care, enjoyment and love that he received during the 41 years he resided at Sunbeam Centre and Zeller Group Home. To all the dedicated people who have contributed to SUNBEAM'S Excellence, and especially the front-line caregivers, we will be forever grateful. With Deepest Respect Doreen & Fred Seidl
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 17, 2020
