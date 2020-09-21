1/1
Stanley ZUWALA
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 88. Loving father of Stephen and Stanley Zuwala Jr. Dear brother of Murray. Predeceased by his parents John and Maria and his brother Chester (2014). Stan could always brighten up a room with his singing, dancing, poems and limericks. Stan's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519-749-8467. Please RSVP to attend the visitation and masks are mandatory. The Funeral Mass will take place at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 66 Shanley Street, Kitchener at 11 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Fr. Adam Wroblewicz CR. officiating. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 21, 2020.
