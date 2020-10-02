1/1
Stefan "Steve" SUDUK
Of Kitchener, passed away peacefully at University Gates, Waterloo on Thursday, October 1, 2020, to reunite with his late wife, Anna. He was born August 5, 1922, in Stare Selo, Ukraine. Predeceased by his younger brother, Myhailo and his sister, Katarena of Ukraine. He worked for Canada Blower for many, many years. Steve loved to work in his garden, growing garlic, tomatoes and beets. He was a kind and generous man who devoted much of his time to helping others. He and Anna never had children; however, they had many godchildren and he enjoyed children climbing all over him when play wrestling. Children loved his exuberance. Steve was a long time active member and Elder of the Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church in Kitchener. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. We wish to thank the caring and very attentive staff at The Village at University Gates for their kindness and care for Steve. Vichnaya pam'yat. There will be a Panakhyda at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10 a.m., followed by a procession to the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Transfiguration, 131 Victoria St. S., Kitchener for a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the Panakhyda or service are required to RSVP online or by calling the funeral home. Face masks are required. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Stefan's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 2, 2020.
