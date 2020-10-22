Stella Halinaty

At Meadow Park Nursing Home in Chatham, Stella Helen Halinaty, on Monday, October 19, 2020 passed away peacefully at the age 87. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Halinaty (2011). Born in Kitchener in 1933, daughter of the late Violet (Guca) and Stanley Kurek. Stella enjoyed her career as a teacher, starting in 1953 in Kitchener, and including 25 years with the former Kent County Roman Catholic Separate School Board. After her retirement in 1991, she and Joe enjoyed travelling and taking long, daily walks. Stella dedicated her life to her family and is survived by her three sons, Paul (Lesley), Mark (Debbie) and Chris (Jenn) Halinaty. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Erin (Alastair Usher), Adam (Brittany), Amy, Graham, Grace and Charlotte. Great-grandmother of Brooke and Nolan. Sister-in-law of Sandra (Dan) Bunning. Predeceased by her brother, Edward Kurek. Private family visitation. A public Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12 noon in Blessed Sacrament Church. Please register for the Mass online at www.signup.com/go/yZJgXgu
or by calling the funeral home. The Hinnegan-Peseski Funeral Home Ltd., 156 William St. S., Chatham (519-352-5120) is in charge of arrangements. Cremation will follow the Mass. Donations to the Continuing Care Unit of the Chatham Kent Health Alliance or Meadow Park Long Term Care would be appreciated. Online condolences welcomed at www. peseski.com
.