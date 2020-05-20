We have lost our beloved Stella. Loving soul-mate to Dan Girardi. 'Bella' to Keri (Ryan), Pamela (Colleen), and Christine (Craig). Beloved 'Nana Belle' to Hunter, Aiden, Trey, Zoelle, Sage, Zeben and Henry. Stella was born in Dundee, Scotland and came to Ontario with her family at the age of 12. She is survived by her two sisters, Elizabeth (Twizzle) and Cathy (Moombean), her mother Elizabeth, and all her families. She died peacefully, after one last handheld sharing of wine with her beloved, Dan. She was surrounded by the loving and gentle care of the incredible angels at Trinity Village in Kitchener, Ontario. Stella was a writer. She lived simultaneously here and in the pages of her books, penning incredible poetry and whimsies. Sitting down to chat with her was an adventure through her stories. Everyone loved to listen to her read. She read constantly and always had several books, of all different genres, on the go. Stella had so much wonder and curiosity to learn the greater truths of all things, a voracious life-long learner. A perfect day was spent in a beautiful place, lost in a book, sipping good wine and eating delicious things alongside her Dan. Stella loved to paint and draw, taking inspiration from the artists she surrounded herself with. She loved assembling beautiful, bright (and usually blue) clothing and jewellery, completing the look with a funky pair of glasses. Her artistic skills bled over to the kitchen, creating memorable meals (such as Fennel Chicken) which would forever be branded into the minds (and taste buds) of those that feasted. Stella was most at peace in nature. She loved, with all her heart, all living creatures. Any cat, dog or bird who wandered into the yard would find a safe haven full of good things to eat and a loving smile to greet them. She marvelled at their beauty and purity of spirit. Stella was so content to spend hours sitting on a beach in Goderich, Ontario (while reading a book of course), searching for rocks along the shores of Lake Superior, or lately, exploring the outdoor gardens at Trinity Village. Stella loved the finer things in life: scotch, wine, chocolate, and good ice cream. She loved deep conversations and connecting in meaningful ways with those around her. Our lives have been made richer and brighter for having her with us. Thank you, Stella Bella Luna. A celebration of life will be held when we can all gather and share a hug. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Trinity Village - Stella Recreation Fund. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 20, 2020.