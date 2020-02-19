|
GOSSE, Stella Maude (nee Searle) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Forest Heights LTC, Kitchener in her 92nd year. Predeceased by and together again with her beloved husband Raymond "Johnny" (Nov. 3, 1991) and son John Paul (Sept. 10, 1950). Loving mother to Gary (Cheryl), Craig (Janis), Keith "Chico" (Cathy), Susan (Brian) Hutcheon and Lynn King. Proud Grandmother to Kelly Jo, Jennifer, Justin, John, Liz, Kate, David, Sarah, Adam, Grace and Great-Grandmother to Rebecca, Quinton, Jacob, Caden, Lyla, John, Jake, Jack and baby Elliott due in March. Dearest sister to James Searle, Betty Skanes and Judy Noseworthy. Predeceased by her parents: Benjamin and Susanna, siblings: John, Llewellyn, Edward, Ben, Beatrice Jackman, Elsie Peddle and Daphine Byrne and son-in-law Brad King. Stella will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday February 20, 2020 and Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Coutts Funeral Home, 96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge (519-621-1650). A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. with one hour of visiting beginning at 9 a.m. at Trinity Anglican Church, 12 Blair Road, Cambridge. Stella will be laid to rest at Trinity Anglican Cemetery, Cambridge in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, donations made in Stella's memory to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the would be greatly appreciated. A special thank you to the nurses and staff of Forest Heights for your compassion and care. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolence.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020