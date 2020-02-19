Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
(519) 621-1650
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella GOSSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Maude GOSSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Maude GOSSE Obituary
GOSSE, Stella Maude (nee Searle) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Forest Heights LTC, Kitchener in her 92nd year. Predeceased by and together again with her beloved husband Raymond "Johnny" (Nov. 3, 1991) and son John Paul (Sept. 10, 1950). Loving mother to Gary (Cheryl), Craig (Janis), Keith "Chico" (Cathy), Susan (Brian) Hutcheon and Lynn King. Proud Grandmother to Kelly Jo, Jennifer, Justin, John, Liz, Kate, David, Sarah, Adam, Grace and Great-Grandmother to Rebecca, Quinton, Jacob, Caden, Lyla, John, Jake, Jack and baby Elliott due in March. Dearest sister to James Searle, Betty Skanes and Judy Noseworthy. Predeceased by her parents: Benjamin and Susanna, siblings: John, Llewellyn, Edward, Ben, Beatrice Jackman, Elsie Peddle and Daphine Byrne and son-in-law Brad King. Stella will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday February 20, 2020 and Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Coutts Funeral Home, 96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge (519-621-1650). A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. with one hour of visiting beginning at 9 a.m. at Trinity Anglican Church, 12 Blair Road, Cambridge. Stella will be laid to rest at Trinity Anglican Cemetery, Cambridge in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, donations made in Stella's memory to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the would be greatly appreciated. A special thank you to the nurses and staff of Forest Heights for your compassion and care. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolence.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -