Stella (Paprocki) WERBOWECKI
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Harold for 63 years. Loving mother to Michael (Adele Mossman) and Susan Curtis (Stephen). Cherished Nana to her dear Danielle and Sarah (Werbowecki), and Austin and Elliott (Curtis). Dear sister of John (Doris), Sylvia Boegel (Merv deceased), Don (Joanne) and Ray (Mary-Jayne deceased). She will be missed by Diane, Jen, Stephanie, Kristen and Kelly. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents William and Teckla Paprocki. Stella was a life-long resident of Waterloo and a proud employee of Zehrs Markets for 37 years and previously at McBrine Luggage for 9 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and neighbour. Stella created treasured memories for her immediate family, as well as her large extended family, hosting many showers and other celebrations through the years. During her retirement, she travelled with Harry, and together they cheered on their beloved grandchildren in their numerous sports, dance and musical events. Stella's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. (vigil prayers at 8:00 p.m.) on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 75 Bluevale St. N, Waterloo on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Private interment at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Relatives and friends must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling 519-749-8467 to attend Stella's visitation and mass and please wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Stella's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
