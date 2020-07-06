Passed away suddenly, with family by her side, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 36. Lifelong best friend and wife to David. Loving mommy to her three children, Josslyn, Maverick and Auston. Cherished daughter of Andy and Lynda Miller and daughter-in-law of Bob and Josie Gaffney. Dear sister of Andrew (Cherie), David and Tracy and sister-in-law of Kelly (Steve). Beloved granddaughter of William Lavery. Loving aunt Tia to Hailey, Taylor, Kylie, Will, Phee, Tru, Talon, Kingston and Kyle. Missed and remembered by aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, neighbours and co-workers. Predeceased by grandmother, Reta Lavery, grandparents, Joseph and Joyce Miller and uncles Joey and Sheldon. Special thanks to all emergency first responders and the ICU staff at St. Mary's Hospital. Stephanie's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark's Roman Catholic Parish on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial at Parkview Cemetery on Friday, July 10, 2020. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Stephanie's visitation and service and face masks are mandatory. Friends may join Stephanie's Funeral Mass via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Hummingbird Foundation, Trillium Gift of Life Network or a children's charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Stephanie's memorial and where you can RSVP for her services.