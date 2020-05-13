Passed away at Freeport Hospital on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 73 years. Dear sister of Christine Dolik. Predeceased by parents Johanna and Edward Dolik. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to Wilfred Laurier University, 75 University Ave. W., Waterloo, ON N2L 3C5. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 13, 2020.