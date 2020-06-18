Stephanie Schweitzer Jacobsen, a wife, daughter, sister, stepmom, and friend left this world unexpectedly at the age of 36 on June 12th, 2020. Raised in Essex, she attended Holy Name, Maplewood Public and Essex District High School, and later Wilfrid Laurier University and Centennial College. Stephanie loved life and all it had to offer. She enjoyed boating, fishing, and travelling with her husband, John-David. Stephanie was an avid cyclist and you could find her teaching spin class at Goodlife Fitness in Kitchener a few times per week. Stephanie is survived by her husband, John-David, her step-children Emily and Madelyn, parents Peter and Mary Catherine (Bissonnette) Schweitzer, brother Andrew of Calgary, sister Annemarie Whitaker (Jared) of Arizona, grandparents Arnold and Erica Schweitzer, aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by Grandparents Dominic and Wilma Bissonnette, cousin Melanie Bissonnette and aunt Sue Schweitzer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephanie’s memory to the Windsor United Way, On Track to Success, or Summer Reading Program would be appreciated.



