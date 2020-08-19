Stephen Altman

Surrounded by his family, Stephen (Steve) passed away at St Mary's Hospital on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved son of Herb Altman and the late Violet (nee Stankiewicz) (1991). Cherished brother of Mike (Rita) Altman and Christine (Mike) Lana-Sarrate. Uncle to Jennifer Altman. He will be missed by his extended family and friends. Steve's abundant generosity and deep sensitivity added to a charisma that attracted people and also led to his life long love of pets and wildlife. Though athletic in his youth, he had to adapt to physical challenges later in life. Steve persevered, managing difficulties with humor and a disarming demeanor that remain in the memories of all that knew him. There will be no visitation. The funeral mass will be held at St. Aloysius RC Church, 11 Traynor Ave Kitchener on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1pm. Interment will proceed at Woodland Cemetery, immediately following the mass. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Ontario SPCA, Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society or the Carmelite Monastery, St. Agatha would be appreciated by the family. Visit http://www.henrywalser.com
for Stephen's memorial.