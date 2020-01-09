|
Passed away peacefully in Toronto with his family by his side on January 6, 2020 following a brief illness. Beloved husband of Hedwig for 70 years, cherished father of Robert (Leslie), Susan, and Margaret (Paul) and loving grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of four. Long-time resident of Kitchener and active member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. He recently returned to Toronto to be close to family. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), on Friday, January 10th from 2-4 p.m. Funeral to be held at St. Philip's Lutheran Church in Etobicoke on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 a.m., where he held the esteemed position of being oldest member. His humour, wit, intelligence, and love of family will be sorely missed. For those who wish, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca