Passed away as a result of a heart attack while vacationing in Thailand, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in his 50th year. Steve will be dearly missed by his sons Kyle and Ryan Witter and their mother Marianne Witter (nee Sadler). Loving parents Barbara Rozell-Knechtel (Bob Knechtel) and Mervin "Bud" Witter (Lois Millar). Survived by his siblings Chris Witter, Laurie Starra (Scott), Brad Knechtel (Jessica), Jon Millar (Patti), and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed by his friend Stephanie Foster. Predeceased by brother Jeffrey Millar. Steve had a large presence in the Muay Thai Kickboxing and Kickboxing community and will be missed by many peers, students and friends at TKO Fighting Arts. Steve had a huge personality, a great sense of humour and was so very charming. Steve is going to be missed. A celebration of Steve's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Canadian Mental Health Association may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.