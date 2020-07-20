Stephen JOYCE

Passed away on July 16, 2020 at his home at the age of 60. Loving brother of Gaynors, Alan and Mike. Dear uncle of Judy, John, Jennifer and Jeff. Stephen's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 - 1:15pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral service will be held in the chapel at 1:30pm. Interment at New Dundee Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Stephen's visitation and service. Guests are required to wear a face mask. Please visit Stephen's memorial page at www.henrywalser.com
where you can RSVP to attend the visitation and service.