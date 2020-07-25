After a two week battle with pneumonia, I said good bye to Janet, my best friend of 41 years. My 3 children, Rosalynd (Tom), Roxanne (Jeff) and Russell, they didn't always have the sense to cheer for my favourite sports teams but I still loved them unconditionally. I was also "Pappy" to Audrey and Caitlin and loved making lasting memories with them. My love of family came from growing up with Dave and Sid and spending summers in Kearney with the Huffmans. After retiring as a Correctional Officer in Milton, I started a second career as a "bouncer" at SJAM and enjoyed 14 years ripping phone books and patrolling the halls. A Gathering to Celebrate Stephen's Life will be held at a later date. In my memory, open your arms and embrace a loved one. Messages and condolences may be left at tricitycremations.com
or 519.267.7199.