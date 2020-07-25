1/
Stephen Lyle Pegg
1950 - 2020
After a two week battle with pneumonia, I said good bye to Janet, my best friend of 41 years. My 3 children, Rosalynd (Tom), Roxanne (Jeff) and Russell, they didn't always have the sense to cheer for my favourite sports teams but I still loved them unconditionally. I was also "Pappy" to Audrey and Caitlin and loved making lasting memories with them. My love of family came from growing up with Dave and Sid and spending summers in Kearney with the Huffmans. After retiring as a Correctional Officer in Milton, I started a second career as a "bouncer" at SJAM and enjoyed 14 years ripping phone books and patrolling the halls. A Gathering to Celebrate Stephen's Life will be held at a later date. In my memory, open your arms and embrace a loved one. Messages and condolences may be left at tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Janet, Rosalynd, Roxanne, and Russell I send my condolences. Your Dad and husband was a wonderful man. I knew him through school and sports. He was a caring man with a big heart. His family was always number one. He loved to see the lighter side of life and made the lives of those around him better. My thoughts are with you.
Wayne Dunham
Friend
