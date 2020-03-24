Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Stevan SAMOILA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stevan SAMOILA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stevan SAMOILA Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Marija for 45 years. Loving dad to Jeff (Tina) and Stephanie Samoila. Cherished Papa to Naomi and Keondre. Brother of Paul, Liz Gibbs (Scott) and Mira Milanovic. Dearly missed by Gary Smith and fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. Predeceased by parents, Ana and Jon, and brothers, Danny and Joey. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the House of Friendship would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Stevan's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stevan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -