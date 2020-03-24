|
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Marija for 45 years. Loving dad to Jeff (Tina) and Stephanie Samoila. Cherished Papa to Naomi and Keondre. Brother of Paul, Liz Gibbs (Scott) and Mira Milanovic. Dearly missed by Gary Smith and fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. Predeceased by parents, Ana and Jon, and brothers, Danny and Joey. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the House of Friendship would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Stevan's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 24, 2020