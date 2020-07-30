It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Steven John Eby on July 27, 2020 at the age of 57 at Freeport Hospital. Steven passed peacefully with his loving family and his girlfriend Toni by his side. Steven fought a long and courageous battle with cancer to the very end and never gave up. Steve is survived by his parents Patricia and Ray Eby, his sister Jenny (Colin), his brother Carl (Carol), his nieces Danielle (Brian), Amanda (Jack) and Trishia, his only nephew and godson Tyler (Christina), and three great-nephews: Mason, Logan and Graham. He is also missed by his girlfriend Toni and her son Brendan. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Private cremation has taken place. Steve's family will hold a memorial visitation at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467) on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. As per COVID-19 restrictions, guests must RSVP to attend Steve's visitation online at www.henrywasler.com
by visiting Steve's memorial page. Mask are mandatory inside the funeral home, and guests are encouraged to keep their condolences brief. The Eby family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Grand River and Freeport Hospitals for their excellent care and comfort they provided to Steve. In memory of Steve, please consider making a donation to the Grand River Hospital Foundation-Cancer Center. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Steve's memorial.