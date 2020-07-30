1/1
Steve Eby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Steven John Eby on July 27, 2020 at the age of 57 at Freeport Hospital. Steven passed peacefully with his loving family and his girlfriend Toni by his side. Steven fought a long and courageous battle with cancer to the very end and never gave up. Steve is survived by his parents Patricia and Ray Eby, his sister Jenny (Colin), his brother Carl (Carol), his nieces Danielle (Brian), Amanda (Jack) and Trishia, his only nephew and godson Tyler (Christina), and three great-nephews: Mason, Logan and Graham. He is also missed by his girlfriend Toni and her son Brendan. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Private cremation has taken place. Steve's family will hold a memorial visitation at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467) on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. As per COVID-19 restrictions, guests must RSVP to attend Steve's visitation online at www.henrywasler.com by visiting Steve's memorial page. Mask are mandatory inside the funeral home, and guests are encouraged to keep their condolences brief. The Eby family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Grand River and Freeport Hospitals for their excellent care and comfort they provided to Steve. In memory of Steve, please consider making a donation to the Grand River Hospital Foundation-Cancer Center. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Steve's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved