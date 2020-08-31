1/1
Steve MINKE
Passed away suddenly, in the arms of his dear wife, on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved husband of Linda for almost 32 years. Loving dad to Brittany Minke and Cameron (Becky). Cherished grandpa to Danielle and Kayleigh. Dear son of Carman and brother of Gary. Special cousin of John Minke (Michelle). Predeceased by mother, Marilyn, nephew, Joshua, and Jackpot. A private family memorial service will be held in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Operation Smile Canada or the KW Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 31, 2020.
