Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Donnelly, Steven (1964 - 2020) Much loved son of Rita & Jerry Donnelly. Loving brother of Bill & his wife Deborah, and Laura Donnelly-Sheppard & her fiance Dan Lintner. Loving uncle of Cadence Donnelly and Jackson & Ryan Sheppard. Now resting in peace with his Lord. Cremation has taken place. Steve's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30-1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Memorial Service in the Chapel on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit henrywalser.com to view Steve's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020
