Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 56. Dear son of Adrienne and the late Rev. James Reese (2019). Grateful brother of Beth (Wes Woof), Paul (Lydia Lazar), Dan (Melody Farr) and Phil (Shirley Conover). Thankful uncle of 14 - Laura (Ryan), Krista (Luke), Jonathan (Sasha), Andrew (Carly), David (Erika), Keziah, Greg (Amy), Allison, Elizabeth, Sam, Caleb, Thomas, Philip and Nathan and great-uncle of 3 - Reese, Holly and Drew. Steve's life was greatly enriched by many, especially his friends and care givers at KW Vibe, Friendship Club, Benton St. Baptist Church, Christian Horizons and the Grand River Transit System on which he travelled the city with independence and dignity. Steven's family will receive relatives and friends from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Benton St. Baptist Church, 90 Benton St. Kitchener. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception at the church. Private family interment at Woodland Cemetery. Steve's birth on March 5, 1963 was the inspiration for the founding of Christian Horizons. As expressions of gratitude of a life well lived, donations to Christian Horizons will support its vision where people who experience disabilities belong to communities in which their God-given gifts are valued and respected (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Steven's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 22, 2020
