Passed away peacefully at Trinity Village on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Lydia Sheila Gombos for 62 years. Loving father of Steven J. Gombos and Kathryn Kinzie (Peter). Proud "Nagypapa" of Steven R. Gombos and Tyler and Sara Kinzie. Steven was born Gombos Istvan on November 21, 1932 in Pecsvarad, Hungary. He emigrated to England in 1956 where he met his wife, and then to Canada with his family in 1966. He will be greatly missed. Private Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Steven's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 5, 2020.