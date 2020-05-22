On behalf of Steven's family we wish to sincerely thank all emergency services who responded to the accident, some of whom were Steven's closest friends and colleagues. Your unrelenting efforts as you attended to his side will never be forgotten. We are also grateful for the aggressive efforts of the medical professionals at St Mary's Hospital, The Ornge transport team and Hamilton General Hospital. We are extremely appreciative of all the support provided by Waterloo Regional EMS, The Mississauga Fire Department, Kitchener and Waterloo Fire Departments, Waterloo Regional Police Department, City of Cambridge Fire Department. A special thank you to Olivia and Henry Walser and staff for their coordinated efforts during these unprecedented times. Thank you to all of his friends and family from all walks of life .... In Steven's memory, please consider donating blood.



