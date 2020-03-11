Home

Glendinning Funeral Home
40 William Street
Plattsville, ON N0J 1S0
(519) 684-7409
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Wilmot Centre Missionary Church
2463 Bleams Road
Petersburg , ON
Stewart Leslie SCHMITT


1946 - 2020
Stewart Leslie SCHMITT Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the support, love and comfort of his family on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. Stewart was born on June 17, 1946 in Kitchener, Ontario, a son of the late Wilfred and Elsie (Bachert) Schmitt. Beloved husband and best friend of Diannia (Rickert) Schmitt whom he married on July 9, 1965. Dearly loved father of Lori Otterbein and her husband Mike and Benjamin Schmitt. Loving Papa to Trent and Eve Otterbein. Stewart will be forever remembered by his sister Margaret and husband Howard Ellis, brother-in-law Terry Rickert and wife Jean as well as by his nieces and nephews. Stewart is now in the presence of his daughter Lisa Schmitt, grand daughter Willow Otterbein, and brother Donald Schmitt who have all predeceased him and were awaiting his arrival. Stewart was a lifetime member of Wilmot Centre Missionary Church, Baden. He was an active participant in the church as Worship Leader. He served as the business administrator, Pastoral Aid and Receptionist at the church for well over 20 years. Stewart was an avid reader and woodworker and especially loved a good game of hockey. You would have often found him at the local games cheering on the Kitchener Rangers. Stewart worked at Knechtels wholesale Grocers and Cressman Meats. Stewart was a trusted and true friend to many. Cremation has taken place. There will be a Memorial Service followed by a luncheon and time of fellowship and sharing beginning at 11:00 am at Wilmot Centre Missionary Church 2463 Bleams Road, Petersburg on Saturday, March 14, 2020. A private family interment will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy we ask you would consider making a donation to Stratford Perth Rotary Hospice or to the family for the tombstone which can be arranged through the funeral home (Cheques Accepted). Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 11, 2020
