Stjepan BROZ

Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 at The Village of Winston Park in Kitchener at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Ljuba (2017). Loving father of Katica Symington and the late Anica Broz (2013). Cherished grandpa of Philip, David and Martin. Survived by nieces and nephews in Ontario and Croatia. Predeceased by siblings, Slava, Franca and Ivan. Stjepan's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Mass of Resurrection will be held at Holy Family Croatian Roman Catholic Parish on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Stjepan's visitation and funeral mass and please wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Stjepan's memorial.