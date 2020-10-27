1/1
Stjepan "Steve" STUPLJANEC
Stjepan Stupljanec passed away Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at the age of 76. As per his wishes, Steve died peacefully at his own home in the arms of his caring and loving wife, Marica. He is predeceased by his parents and leaves behind his siblings all of Croatia. His wish was to have a private interment at Woodland Cemetery attended by his closest friends. Arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St, Kitchener, Ontario, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Stjepan Steve Stupljanec's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
