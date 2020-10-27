Stjepan Stupljanec passed away Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at the age of 76. As per his wishes, Steve died peacefully at his own home in the arms of his caring and loving wife, Marica. He is predeceased by his parents and leaves behind his siblings all of Croatia. His wish was to have a private interment at Woodland Cemetery attended by his closest friends. Arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St, Kitchener, Ontario, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Stjepan Steve Stupljanec's memorial.