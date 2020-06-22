Passed away on June 19, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 88. Beloved husband of 66 years to Rebecca Irene (nee Woods). Loving father of Rodney (Sharon), Ricky, Rebecca (Bruce) Timleck and Randy (Nancy). Cherished grandpa of Kyle (Laura), Cory, Jordan (Danielle), Zachary, Tiffany, Lindsay (Ryan), Amanda (Victor), Amy (Rain) and Matthew. Great-grandpa of Delilah, Jacob, Ethan, Owen, Olivia and Brock. Will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews. Stuart's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 24, 2020 at 11am. Interment at Bridgeport Cemetery. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Stuart's visitation and service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 15 minutes will be given to share your condolences and guests are required to wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit Stuart's memorial at www.henrywalser.com where you can RSVP to attend the visitation and service.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 22, 2020.