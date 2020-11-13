Susan Cara Bloos of Kitchener, Ontario passed away on November 8, 2020 at the age of 54 years. Susan will be remembered for her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, generosity of spirit, and love of family, friends, and community. Our lives are richer for knowing her and she will always remain in our hearts. Susan had a passion for learning. Her impressive education spanned a Bachelor of Arts in English, Bachelor of Education and Master of Library and Information Science, which led her to a long, impactful career as a professional public librarian. She was committed to community engagement through new and innovative programming and was a champion of partnering with local organizations to enrich the lives of residents, especially those at risk. Susan co-authored the book, Community Library Programs that Work: Building Youth and Family Literacy, a practical collection of ideas for other professionals in the field. Some of her happiest days were spent at the Bloos' family farm in Chesley, enjoying the peacefulness of nature. She loved the arts, filling her life with books, music, and a special fondness for Turner Classic Movies. Predeceased by her parents, Henry and Barbara Bloos, Susan will be sadly missed by her partner, David Sangster, sisters Sandy Bloos (Paul Russwurm) and Linda Bloos, niece Sophie Russwurm, nephew Nick Chaput (Shahed Asfahani-Chaput) and a circle of extended family and close friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to the amazing staff at Grand River Hospital. A special thanks to Dr. J. Graczyk and Dr. A. Yeung for their amazing and compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and close friends. Memorial donations may be made to The Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario or Strong Start Charitable Organization.