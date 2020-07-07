1/
Susan Mary Gorloff
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Susan Mary Gorloff announce her passing. It seemed fitting that Sue, as she was known to all, left this world on Canada Day as she was an extremely proud Canadian - especially when it came to the Habs, Blue Jays and Olympic Games. Sue leaves behind a large family who both loved and cared for her: brother Jim (Mitzi), brother-in-law Ron VanderBeek, nieces and nephews Allison de Ruiter (Chris) Stephanie Gorloff, Stacey Gorloff, Laura VanderBeek (Matt), Kelly VanderBeek (David), Mark VanderBeek, and Jeff VanderBeek. She will also be missed by her two great nephews Tommy Lanktree and Cooper Ford as well as her one great niece Julia Lanktree, plus a little de Ruiter whose arrival is expected in a month's time. Sue was predeceased by her parents George and Eileen Gorloff, as well as her sister Janet VanderBeek. We will miss her witty sense of humour, ability to cook a great steak, and her warm heart. A small celebration of Sue's life was held with immediate family on Sunday, July 5th. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation for Nephrology Research - Dr. Lanktree at www.stjoesfoundation.¬ca/inmemoriam. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Sue's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
