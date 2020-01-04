|
|
On December 17, 2019 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 75 years. Loving wife of Douglas Warren Schiefele of Kitchener. Dear mother of Lisa Allan of Kitchener and Great Grandmother of Shawna Allan also of Kitchener. Susan was retired after many dedicated years with the City of Kitchener. The family will receive their friends for visitation from 1-2 pm on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot). Memorial Service in the Chapel will follow at 2 p.m. Father Brian Quigley officiating. Cremation has already taken place. Reception to follow. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700.