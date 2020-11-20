Passed away from cancer on October 29, 2020 in Germany. Susan was a native of Waterloo. She had many friends in the K-W area through her musical involvement since public school days. She excelled in local, provincial and national piano competitions and performed as a piano soloist with the KW Symphony Youth Orchestra as well as with the KW Symphony Chamber Orchestra for four consecutive years in the 1980's. She was also principal cellist with the KW Youth Orchestra. Soon after graduating from the School of Optometry at the U. of W., Susan and her husband lived in Germany for a few years where she practiced optometry at the clinic of a renowned Munich eye surgeon. She was equally enthusiastic in her work as an optometrist in Burnaby B.C. Susan eventually established her own successful eye clinic in Burnaby where she was liked and trusted by both her staff and her patients. Since moving back to Germany she enjoyed being a full-time mother. Both Susan and her husband were active outdoor sports enthusiasts: including rock climbing, downhill skiing, kayaking and camping. Their son also joined in hiking and skiing from his young age. In Germany Susan volunteered at a soup kitchen and helped tutoring refugees learning German. She will be sincerely missed by her husband of 21 years, Ulrich Seibold, her loving eight-year-old son, Daniel, mother-in-law, Susanne Seibold, and many relatives in Germany. In Canada: her parents Harry and Anna Harms and her special brother Paul, his wife, Joy, and niece Julia, all of Kitchener; her uncle John Lee, his wife Rosanne of Waterloo and cousins Jackie Chris and Andrew; her uncle Nam Young Lee of Connecticut, his wife Dan Hong, and cousins Peter and Mark. Also her uncle Victor Harms, aunt Rene and their families in Chilliwack B.C., cousins Carolyn and Sharon of B.C. and Edmonton respectively and their families; also uncle Al and aunt Elizabeth of Sask. Special thanks to her special friends Natasha, Noelle, Suzanne, Mary and cousins for their prayer support and visiting Susan to provide assistance.