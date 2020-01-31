|
|
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 78. Sue worked for many years at the Galt Country Club and served in the Royal Canadian Air Force as well. She loved bowling with her ladies and taking shopping trips to the USA. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Ron, daughters Rosemary (Bruce) and Lori, son Dennis, grandchildren Alexandra, Robert, and Nicholas, brothers Woodrow, John, and Mose, and the sister of her heart, Judy. Sue was predeceased by her parents John and Gladys Skanes, her sisters Doreen, Gloria, Vera, and Gwen, and her brothers Pat and Ned. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Lisaard House would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 31, 2020