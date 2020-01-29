|
Susannah Durnford, age 68 of Cambridge, Ontario, passed from this life on January 26, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Susie was born on January 21, 1952 in Ramea, NL and was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Susanna (nee Carter) Durnford. She loved knitting, cross-stitch and latch-hook. She created several pieces for area churches and charities, and has a rug on display at the Wilfrid Laurier University. Susie loved animals, especially dogs and horses. She also enjoyed spending time with her loving sister Shirley and her brother-in-law Gary (Wally), who was her best friend. Susie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ann and her sister-in-law Ruth. She is survived by her four brothers Gilbert, Walter (Eileen), Frank and Benjamin (Marie), and her five sisters Mildred (James), Shirley (Gary), Linda (John), Mary (Richard), and Mabel (Keith), as well as several special nieces and nephews Mabel, Douglas, Melissa, Kevin, Alexander, Amanda, Aaron, Sean, Michaela, Kendall and Chloe. Resting at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge where family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Cornerstone Community Church, 10 Gatehouse Drive, Cambridge on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens, Breslau. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff in the ICU unit at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 29, 2020