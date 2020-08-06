Susannah GINGRICH

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in her home, RR1 Elmira at the age of 97. Wife of the late Seranus Gingrich (2006). Mother of Lydia and Daniel Brubacher, Cleason and Esther Gingrich, Elvina and Aden Bearinger. Grandmother of 21 grandchildren, 118 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. Susannah was the last surviving member of the Moses G. Weber family. Predeceased by her parents Moses and Sarah Weber, six brothers, three sisters, and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the home of Aden Bearinger 782 Sandy Hills Dr., RR1 Elmira, on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. Masks will be mandatory. A family service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. then to Conestogo Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com